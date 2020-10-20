Japan Uses Deer-Friendly Bags To Stop Animals Eating Plastic naranoshikasan/Facebook/Pixabay

A group of animal lovers from Japan named Fed Up have devised a brilliant way to protect deer from consuming harmful plastic waste.

Fed Up has developed a paper bag made of rice bran that can be digested by deer if they accidentally consume it.

The idea was conceived after a deer passed away last year with more than 4 kilograms of harmful plastic in its stomach.

Deer Dies With 4kg Of Plastic In Its Stomach Nara Deer Welfare Association

Plastic consumption is a continuing problem for animals living in Nara Park, where more than 1,200 deer roam free. The creatures are protected by law and should only be fed sugar-free crackers – which come without plastic – however it’s believed that many visitors feed the deer other items of food and leave behind plastic packaging, which is then being eaten by the animals.

With this in mind, Nara residents decided to take matters into their own hands, and so Takashi Nakamura, who runs a paper company in the city, teamed up with a designer and a cosmetic wholesaler in order to create the rice bran bag.

The deer-friendly bag is good for the environment, as it can be recycled alongside milk cartons and rice bran, as well as being completely harmless to any animals who may ingest it, as per BBC.

Together, Fed Up has sold around 3,500 bags to six different companies in the area, including a pharmacy and a local bank.

They do, however, come at a price, with each rice bran bag costing around 100 yen (73p) to make, meaning they are significantly more expensive than their plastic counterpart.

Still, it’s hoped that more businesses will jump on board in order to combat the plastic plaguing Nara’s deer.