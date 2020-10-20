unilad
Japan Uses Deer-Friendly Bags To Stop Animals Eating Plastic

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 20 Oct 2020 13:12
Japan Uses Deer-Friendly Bags To Stop Animals Eating Plastic

A group of animal lovers from Japan named Fed Up have devised a brilliant way to protect deer from consuming harmful plastic waste.

Fed Up has developed a paper bag made of rice bran that can be digested by deer if they accidentally consume it.

The idea was conceived after a deer passed away last year with more than 4 kilograms of harmful plastic in its stomach.

Deer Dies With 4kg Of Plastic In Its StomachDeer Dies With 4kg Of Plastic In Its StomachNara Deer Welfare Association

Plastic consumption is a continuing problem for animals living in Nara Park, where more than 1,200 deer roam free. The creatures are protected by law and should only be fed sugar-free crackers – which come without plastic – however it’s believed that many visitors feed the deer other items of food and leave behind plastic packaging, which is then being eaten by the animals.

With this in mind, Nara residents decided to take matters into their own hands, and so Takashi Nakamura, who runs a paper company in the city, teamed up with a designer and a cosmetic wholesaler in order to create the rice bran bag.

The deer-friendly bag is good for the environment, as it can be recycled alongside milk cartons and rice bran, as well as being completely harmless to any animals who may ingest it, as per BBC.

この度、奈良中央信用金庫さまにおいて、「鹿紙」で出来た「奈良シカできない紙袋」をお使い頂けることが決定しました。便利さだけを求めない、地球環境と鹿をまもりながら奈良の経済発展を願う理念を奈良中央信用金庫さまが共感してくださり実現いたしました。これからもどんどん活動の輪を広げて行きたいと思います。

Geplaatst door 奈良しかできない鹿と環境を守るプロジェクト op Donderdag 6 augustus 2020

Together, Fed Up has sold around 3,500 bags to six different companies in the area, including a pharmacy and a local bank.

They do, however, come at a price, with each rice bran bag costing around 100 yen (73p) to make, meaning they are significantly more expensive than their plastic counterpart.

Still, it’s hoped that more businesses will jump on board in order to combat the plastic plaguing Nara’s deer.

Topics: Animals, deer, Japan, Now

