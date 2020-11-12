Japanese City Uses Monster Wolf Robots To Scare Away Bears

NHK/sakamobi

A Japanese city is using an extremely unique way to keep its bear encounters to a minimum.

Takikawa, a city on the northern island of Hokkaido, purchased two monster wolf robots to scare away bears and, funnily enough, it appears to be working.

The robots are around one metre in size and, by using infrared sensors, can detect when a bear is near. When a bear is detected, the robot wolf begins to make loud noises and shake it heads while its eyes light up in a menacing red.

It also boasts large white fangs and shaggy fur, which add to its overall appearance as something you definitely wouldn’t want to stumble across late at night.

Apparently the robots have 60 different types of sounds ranging from human voices, gun shots and a wolf’s bark, so that the bears don’t get used to the robot.

Takikawa, home to around 41,000 residents, had recently seen a rise in bear activity and found they had started to become more dangerous while they look for food, ABC News reports. This spurred the city on to take on the new approach to deterring bears, especially at a time when bears go on large hunts for food before going into hibernation in late November.

There’s also been a decrease in acorns and nuts in the wild which officials think has played a part in the bears coming closer to residential areas to find food.

Following the instalment of two robots in September, there has reportedly been no bear encounters since. Following the success of the trial, the city is supposedly considering distributing more robots.

Machinery company Ohta Seiki are the brains behind the quirky robots and are said to have sold around 70 of them in the past two years.

Speaking about the wolf machines, Yuji Ohta, the company’s president, said, ‘We have included many methods in its design to drive off bears, so I am confident it will be effective. If this can help create an environment that bears and people can both live in, I will be happy.’

Reports say that bear sightings are at a five-year high in western and northern Japan and that this year has seen dozens of attacks – two of which were fatal. This prompted an emergency government meeting that was held last month.

While many places would probably seek to have some of the bears killed, these robot wolves are arguably a brilliant alternative that protects both humans and the bears from harm.