Japanese Guy Creates Intricate Anime Costumes For His Cats YagyouNEKO/Twitter

Are you ready for some adorable animal content? Of course you are, it’s a Friday morning, who isn’t in the mood to see some cute cats dressed up all fancy?

Well, even if you’re not I apologise because that’s exactly what you’re about to get, after one Japanese man created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of sharing pictures of him cosplaying with his cats.

The man, from Tokushima Prefecture, creates handmade anime costumes from scratch for his cats, many of which are based on those seen in productions from Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation film studio headquartered in Koganei, Tokyo.

cat dressed up in anime YagyouNEKO/Twitter

Going by the nickname Nocturnal on cosplay sites, the man regularly shares pictures of his creations on his Twitter page, updating his thousands of followers on his designs as he goes.

The man, who says he ‘freely enjoys cosplaying with cats’, says he has ‘started to advance’ in recent months and has been experimenting with different genres depending on how he is feeling and what types of things his followers would like to see.

He works on his designs every single day, as well as finding the perfect shooting locations ‘through repeated trial and error’. The designs often include intricate details such as tiny butterflies and even necklaces that fit around his cats’ necks

Impressively, all of his designs are created single-handedly, with the man saying he works alone. However, if anyone would like to shoot with him or help him in any way he said they are ‘always welcome’.

If you like what you see, you could well be in for a treat, as the creator is even considering producing a calendar to showcase his work in the near future.

However, it all depends on whether Studio Ghibli ‘enables 12 characters’, at which point he will ‘try making a calendar to commemorate it’. In fact, he’s aiming to create something ‘that looks even better than the prototype’.

To be honest, I think he’s already achieved that:

I think we can all agree there’s only one word to describe what we’ve just seen, and that’s: purrfect.