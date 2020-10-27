'Jesus Moose' Captured Running Across Alaskan River Caters

A video of a moose appearing to walk on water has surfaced, leaving people completely stumped.

In the footage, you see the animal casually trotting along the water while the people filming it are travelling beside it in a boat, so presumably the water was reasonably deep.

Advert

The video was taken by Kristy Paniptchuk in Alaska, and could only be described as a biblical moment.

Check it out here:

The video has since gone viral online, with many asking Kristy if it’s real – and she insists it is.

Advert

At the time of filming, she was in a riverboat equipped with a jet motor travelling up the stream. According to Kristy, the reason why animal was able to cross the water so easily was because it was only five inches deep.

They were using a jet motor instead of a boat with a propeller because, with the water being quite shallow, a propeller could hit the bottom of the river.

People have since dubbed the moose as ‘Jesus Moose’, with one person joking that they don’t remember this happening in the Bible.

Caters

Advert

Someone else wrote, ‘This explains why we haven’t seen Jesus come back after 2000 years like he was meant to. He is back, he just choose a more fun species this time.’

Another person said, ‘That moose learned to control her chakra.’

Who knows, maybe we’ll see a camel parting the Red Sea next.