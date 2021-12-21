Joe Biden Welcomes New Puppy To White House

Alamy/The White House

The White House has welcomed a new commander into the fold who will be in charge of stick-collecting, tail-wagging and boosting the US government’s cuteness rating.

Okay, they might not be his official duties, but as a three-month-old puppy, I’m sure he’d be more than happy to take them on.

President Joe Biden took to Twitter to announce his family’s latest arrival, sharing a video of himself getting to know the young pure-bred German Shepherd who has been named Commander.

Check it out below:

Alongside the clip, the president wrote: ‘Meet the newest Biden.’

The pup was spotted playing on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, December 20, with Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa later confirming the news of a new family puppy to CNN.

Commander is said to have been a birthday gift to Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month, from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden.

The German Shephard was born on September 1 and arrived at the White House this week after the family’s former dog, Champ, died in June.

Biden owns another German Shepherd, a rescue dog named Major, however, he has been living mostly in Delaware following a number of aggressive incidents involving staff at the White House.

LaRosa said the decision to move Major did not come as a reaction to a specific incident, but rather after ‘several months of deliberation’ by the Biden family.

The press secretary commented: ‘After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends.’

Social media users have joined Biden in welcoming Commander and described him as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘cute’.

