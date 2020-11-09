Joe Biden's Family Dogs Have Got Their Own Official Twitter @First_Dogs_USA/Twitter

As we all know, when it comes to the US elections, it’s not just the president you’re voting for. You’re pretty much voting for the entire family, too.

In January, President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will move into the White House, alongside their two German shepherds, Major and Champ.

Advert 10

Of course, having such important humans comes with a certain level of fame, and the two beautiful DOTUS – Dogs of the United States – have now joined Twitter, to share their lives as first dogs.

Sadly, someone already managed to snap up the @DOTUS account, however you can keep up with the good boys on their account, @First_Dogs_USA. Yep, that’ll do.

An adorable bio for the two pooches reads:

Advert 10

We are the First Dogs of the USA, Champ and Major Biden. You can call us #DOTUS. We love nom noms, snuggles and we can’t wait to explore the WH!

Just days after it was revealed that Biden had clinched the race to presidency, one of the doggos – Major – made headlines all over the world, for becoming the first rescue dog to live in the White House. What a pawfect achievement!

The Bidens first began fostering the German Shepherd through the Delaware Humane Association after their daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, introduced them to a litter of puppies, but it wasn’t long before he became a permanent fixture in their home. And so, they then had two beloved pooches, as Major joined Champ, who lived with the family since 2008.

Advert 10

‘Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden,’ the Delaware Humane Association wrote on Facebook back in 2018.

‘The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!’

If you thought that was his lucky day, wait until the day he rocks up at the White House!

Advert 10

Coming from humble beginnings as rescue dogs, to moving into the White House and becoming an internet sensation, I think it’s fair to say that Major and Champ are the perfect example of the fact that anything is possible.

I can’t wait to see those big, gorgeous pawprints all over the White House.