unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Nov 2020 13:46
PA/Joe Biden Instagram

The votes are in, and the world is getting ready to welcome Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

However, there’s also going to be a very special new resident at the White House, who is no doubt blissfully unaware of just how close he is to the seat of American power.

Advert

Biden’s German Shepherd, Major, is set to become the very first rescue dog to live in the White House, and will be leaving his own pawprints in history come January 20.

DogsDogsJill Biden/Twitter

As reported by NBC News, Major has been a beloved fixture in the Biden family since 2018.

Biden, 77, and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, 69, initially fostered Major through the Delaware Humane Association after their daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, introduced them to a litter of puppies.

Advert

The couple had originally only intended to give Major a temporary home but – as many animal lovers will know all too well – once you open your home and heart to a dog, it’s very hard to say goodbye.

Joe Biden dogJoe Biden dogJoe Biden/Instagram

The Bidens therefore ended up keeping the beautiful pup, caring for him alongside their other dog Champ, who has been with the family since 2008.

As per a November 2018 Facebook post from the Delaware Humane Association:

Advert

Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!

The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!

Biden has previously jokingly campaigned online to ‘put dogs back in the White House’, in reference to President Donald Trump being the first US President in 120 years to not have a canine companion by his side.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election
News

US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, Joe Biden, Now, rescue dog, White House

Credits

NBC News and 1 other

  1. NBC News

    Live election updates: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches

  2. Delaware Humane Association

    Vice President Joe Biden Adopts Major.

 