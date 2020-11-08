Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
The votes are in, and the world is getting ready to welcome Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
However, there’s also going to be a very special new resident at the White House, who is no doubt blissfully unaware of just how close he is to the seat of American power.
Biden’s German Shepherd, Major, is set to become the very first rescue dog to live in the White House, and will be leaving his own pawprints in history come January 20.
As reported by NBC News, Major has been a beloved fixture in the Biden family since 2018.
Biden, 77, and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, 69, initially fostered Major through the Delaware Humane Association after their daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, introduced them to a litter of puppies.
The couple had originally only intended to give Major a temporary home but – as many animal lovers will know all too well – once you open your home and heart to a dog, it’s very hard to say goodbye.
The Bidens therefore ended up keeping the beautiful pup, caring for him alongside their other dog Champ, who has been with the family since 2008.
As per a November 2018 Facebook post from the Delaware Humane Association:
Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!
The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!
Biden has previously jokingly campaigned online to ‘put dogs back in the White House’, in reference to President Donald Trump being the first US President in 120 years to not have a canine companion by his side.
