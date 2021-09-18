Kamikaze Pigeons Are Being Trained To Prevent Terrorist Attacks

Alamy

So-called ‘suicide pigeons’ are being trained to stop terrorist attacks from happening.

The idea is currently being explored by an unnamed private US company where researchers are looking into the idea of pigeons bringing down drones that may pose a threat.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are becoming increasingly more popular with militaries across the globe, and researchers now hope that pigeons will be able to use their natural flocking instincts and acute vision to draw them towards enemy drones.

According to iNews, the birds will be trained to fly at a machine to neutralise an attack on a potential target. This would be at the risk of the bird’s life, however.

This isn’t wouldn’t be the first time pigeons have been used in combat; apparently the winged warriors were also used in WWII, where US scientists trained the birds to pilot a glider-type bomb by conditioning the birds to recognise an image of a target.

The unusual drone deterrent comes in the wake of rising concerns over so-called drone ‘swarms’ evolving, where several drones work in an interconnected way using artificial intelligence (AI) for military purposes.

One UK official said of the potential threat:

Everyone saw the drone display at the opening ceremony for the [Tokyo] Olympics. Now imagine those 2,000 or so drones not making pretty pictures but each armed with a smart munition and programmed to seek multiple, interlinked and changing targets – such as an infantry battalion, or even just a crowd. And then imagine that you don’t even need multiple operators of those drones.

‘They are autonomous and you just need to press a button to launch the equivalent of an entire air force. That is the sort of capability that is fast coming around the corner,’ they continued.

It’s unknown if and when the kamikaze pigeons will be trialled.