Kangaroo Gives Birth To A Pure White Joey
A very rare, pure white joey has been born at an Australian wildlife sanctuary, and has immediately hopped her way into our hearts.
The rare joey was born to an eastern grey kangaroo at Panorama Gardens, a 55 acre wildlife sanctuary located in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.
Her mother, Cindy, gave birth after mating with Marloo, a large male albino who also resides at Panorama Gardens. Their baby very much takes after her father, with her beautiful white fur and pink ears.
Check out the distinctive kangaroos in action here:
Panorama Gardens’ Annemaree Van Rooy told UNILAD that albinism occurs in just one out of every 100,000 kangaroos, making this joey very rare indeed.
Annemaree added:
The joey hasn’t been named yet as it only popped its head out a couple of weeks ago.
[…] She’ll be popping out hopefully in the next month for short periods of time and it will gradually get longer and longer.
The newborn will be ‘safe from all predators’ at the protected sanctuary, according to Annemaree, where the mob of kangaroos ‘live as they would in the wild’.
Sadly, due to coronavirus restrictions, visitors have not been permitted to visit Panorama Gardens recently, meaning animal lovers have only been able to admire the newborn via the sanctuary’s social media pages.
Interestingly, this isn’t the only unusual white creature to wander the sanctuary, with Panorama Gardens also being home to the magnificent Alexander, a white peacock who – in the words of one UNILAD editor – resembles an enormous dandelion clock.
Welcome to the world, baby roo!
