Kangaroos Can Communicate With People, Study Shows

by : Daniel Richardson on : 16 Dec 2020 17:16
Kangaroo Jack may have been too far-fetched for some, but it turns out kangaroos can actually communicate with humans, according to a new study. 

A collaborative study by the University of Sydney and the University of Roehampton in London has found that kangaroos are smarter than previously thought. In fact, the animal can consciously communicate with humans.

To find out whether the kangaroos were intelligent enough to communicate, the captive kangaroos were challenged with an ‘unsolvable task’.

The kangaroos were given a box that could not be opened. Instead of being too troubled by the mysterious item, it seems that the animals managed to use their gaze to communicate with researchers, in an attempt to get the box open.

The co-author of the study, Dr Alexandra Green, explained the reactions of the kangaroos in relation to the researchers to The Guardian:

Some of them actually approached him and started scratching at him and sniffing at him and then looking back at the box so they were really trying to communicate with him.

This unexpected behaviour does not appear to be natural to kangaroos, and is instead learnt from interacting with humans in captivity.

Green noted:

Originally they thought it was a domesticated trait but what we think is that instead of it being something that you’ve evolved with, it’s something that you can learn given the right environmental conditions. So in the zoo setting, where they are captive and around humans all the time, we think that they’ve learned to express this behaviour.

Going forward, there now needs to be a re-evaluation of how kangaroos are judged in terms of intelligence, as well as an investigation to the abilities of other marsupials.

Green stated the impact of this research on further work:

Our research shows that the potential for referential intentional communication towards humans by animals has been underestimated … Kangaroos are the first marsupials to be studied in this manner and the positive results should lead to more cognitive research beyond the usual domestic species.

While the way kangaroos communicate may be similar to domestic animals, the study does highlight that this is not a practice that should be done, and the test should not be replicated either. Instead, wild kangaroos should be left alone, but appreciated for their above-average intelligence in the animal kingdom.

