Keepers Dress In Zebra-Print Clothing To Become ‘Surrogate Mum’ For Orphaned Zebra

Plains zebras live in close-knit groups and the bonds between mother and baby are especially strong. Baby zebras need to be able to recognise their mother from birth to survive so mothers will often keep their fluffy newborns away from the herd to ensure their calves imprint on them, recognising their unique bar-code coat, call and smell.

Our team of caregivers are giving Diria the specialist 24/7 care he needs to give him the very best chance of survival. It’s an example of the extra mile our teams go to make sure these animals, that have already suffered so much, can pull through.