Kent Woman ‘Completely Stuck’ As 70kg Dog Sits On Head During At-Home Work Out

To be honest I wasn’t that surprised at all, he’s so dopey he sits on me all the time! Although sitting on my head specifically was a first for me! It’s normally my lap he parks his bum on.

I was really lucky to capture it because Blue has a habit of doing stuff like this frequently! Also I had so much response from this video. It really made people’s day.

Blue loves to feel like a king. He has his own sofa, he also sits on our normal living room sofas as well as always laying on my yoga mat. He is super docile but has his moments, especially if there’s food about or someone has his toys.