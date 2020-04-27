Kent Woman ‘Completely Stuck’ As 70kg Dog Sits On Head During At-Home Work Out
With many videos of pets interrupting home workouts doing the rounds recently, one Great Dane owner has received a very ballsy disruption indeed.
22-year-old Amber Wheeler, from Kent, was trying to do some exercise in her garden, but her six-year-old Great Dane, named Blue, had other plans.
Setting herself up on a yoga mat, Amber can be seen about to indulge in a spot of outdoor yoga, when 70kg Blue marches over and casually sits on her head – balls and all.
Fortunately, Amber caught the hilarious moment on video and shared it for everyone to see.
You can watch it for yourself here:
Speaking to UNILAD, Amber explained that while Blue’s interruptions aren’t exactly uncommon, this one was a bit more unusual.
She said:
To be honest I wasn’t that surprised at all, he’s so dopey he sits on me all the time! Although sitting on my head specifically was a first for me! It’s normally my lap he parks his bum on.
I was really lucky to capture it because Blue has a habit of doing stuff like this frequently! Also I had so much response from this video. It really made people’s day.
Blue loves to feel like a king. He has his own sofa, he also sits on our normal living room sofas as well as always laying on my yoga mat. He is super docile but has his moments, especially if there’s food about or someone has his toys.
While Blue weighs a hefty 70kg, the impact of his butt fortunately didn’t hurt Amber; he was, however, sitting on Amber’s ponytail, meaning she couldn’t move until he got off it.
Luckily for Blue, Amber saw the funny side of the whole thing too, and knew her four-legged friend meant no harm.
Amber, who lives with her parents and twin brother, works with children with autism and said she likes to use exercise as a ‘stress buster’. Though I’m not sure having a 70kg dog sit on your head while you try and exercise is very stress-relieving, it did provide some comic relief at least.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]