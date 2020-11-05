Kentucky Town Elects Dog As Mayor With Record Number Of Votes Mayor Wilbur of Rabbit Hash KY/Facebook

As the US waits to hear who will become the next president, one town in Kentucky is celebrating the appointment of its new furry, four-legged leader.

Rabbit Hash, a small community said to have just 12 buildings and a few hundred residents, has relied on dogs to run the show for more than two decades.

Advert 10

The town elected its first canine mayor in 1998 and has enjoyed a series of good pups in power ever since, with the latest pooch becoming the fifth to reign.

Dog Mayor Wilbur Mayor Wilbur of Rabbit Hash KY/Facebook

The vote, held on Election Day this week, saw a French bulldog named Wilbur Beast take the win with 13,143 votes – the highest winning total ever for the position.

Results were announced online by the town’s ambassador, a black and white border collie named Lady Stone, who described the event as ‘the most important election that happened this year’.

Advert 10

Runners-up included Jack Rabbit the beagle and a golden retriever named Poppy, who will now serve Rabbit Hash as ambassadors alongside Lady Stone.

In her statement, Lady Stone added:

Huge shoutout to the other candidates who helped this year. Your work will help preserve this historic town for years to come.

Lady Stone Facebook announcement Lady Stone/Facebook

Advert 10

In spite of his new position, Wilbur won’t be in charge of making any legislative decisions for the town, which is owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

The mayoral election serves as a fundraiser for the Historical Society, which maintains buildings and oversees town events. Each dollar donated counts as a vote for the candidate of the donor’s choice, and this year’s election broke the voting record as 22,000 votes were cast.

Bobbi Kayser, president of the Historical Society, said the organisation encourages multiple votes and urges people to drink at the polls ‘because people are a lot more free with their wallets’, Slate reports.

Dog Mayor Wilbur Mayor Wilbur of Rabbit Hash KY/Facebook

Advert 10

Wilbur’s owner, Amy Noland, acted as the dog’s spokesperson and told Fox News she and the new mayor thanked both local supporters and those from around the world for helping Wilbur secure the position.

She commented:

It’s an exciting adventure and a deeply meaningful cause to preserve the river hamlet town of Rabbit Hash. The town welcomes visitors and will continue to provide fun events for all ages to come experience the nostalgia and charm we have to offer.

Wilbur announced as mayor on Facebook Rabbit Hash Historical Society

Advert 10

Wilbur takes over the role of mayor from Brynneth Pawltro, a pitbull elected in 2016. Previous leaders also include the border collie Lucy Lou, elected on the same day Barack Obama took the White House; a black lab named Junior; and the inaugural dog mayor, a dog named Goofy.