Kids Save Abandoned Dog Covered In Tar After Pups Bark To Alert Them

Aloe was stuck in the ground and petrified. 100% of her body was hardened. Her mouth, eyes, ears, everything. We were shocked, we had never been in front of an animal in this condition, but it was a time to get focused and use our will and love to get her out of this nightmare situation as soon as possible.

We were already informed about how to work, we had hours and hours in front of us of work. We gathered volunteers, we organised ourselves in teams, we bought litres and litres of oil and for nine hours non stop we cleaned the tar.