Killing Of 700-Pound Black Bear Sets North American Hunting Record

It has been an inspiring journey, to say the least. New Jersey, my home state, has its First-Ever World Record Animal!

Many years ago, I read an article in Outdoor Life Magazine stating that the New World Record Black Bear will most likely come from New Jersey.

They were spot on, and I never doubted it for one second. I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of all this. Pursuing bears with bow and arrow is a passion of mine.