Kim Jong-un Is Confiscating North Korea’s Pet Dogs, Reports Say

Reports coming out of South Korea suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered all dogs to be rounded up and permanently confiscated from their owners among the ‘Pyongyang elite’.

The country’s ChosunIlbo newspaper claims that, according to a source, last month Kim Jong-un decreed every dog be removed from the homes of its citizens and taken away, although there is no concrete evidence as of yet. This is largely due to the secretive nature of the totalitarian state.

The paper alleges that its source says Kim Jong-un has made the move because dogs represent ‘capitalist decadence’, and claims North Korea’s dictator branded them ‘a tainted trend by bourgeois ideology’.

‘Authorities have identified households with pet dogs and are forcing them to give them up or forcefully confiscating them and putting them down,’ according to the alleged source.

The newspaper suggests the move appears to be aimed at appeasing increasing public discontent amid its grave economic state of affairs.

‘Ordinary people raise pigs and livestock on their porches, but high-ranking officials and the wealthy own pet dogs, which stoked some resentment [among the lower classes],’ a source revealed.

The paper also reported that even though dogs had long been considered this symbol of ‘western decadence’, attitudes over recent years had begun to change. Opinions and indeed societal attitudes had been altering over the past three decades, ever since the World Festival Of Youth And Students took place in 1989.

Despite the reports, we’re unlikely to see solid verification any time soon, considering media presence in North Korea is tightly regulated and controlled in terms of broadcasting to its 25.5 million citizens, and because it’s a place that restricts what can and cannot ‘leave’ the country, via either physical form or online.