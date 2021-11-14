Kitten Born With Four Ears Takes Instagram By Storm
A precious baby kitten has stolen hearts across the world with her unique appearance and sweetly affectionate nature.
At just four months old, little Midas is already a bonafide Instagram influencer, with more than 31,000 followers and counting at the time of writing. Not bad considering her Instagram page only went up three weeks ago.
Like all kittens, Midas is playful and adorable. However, the Russian Blue differs in that she has not one but two sets of ears; one regular sized and one smaller, due to a genetic mutation. A white patch of fur on her belly shaped like a heart completes her one-of-a-kind look.
Midas’s adoring fans love catching up with her latest antics on Instagram, where her owner, Canis Dosemeci, documents her progress from titchy-tiny rescue kitten to established member of the household.
Midas, who lives in Turkey, reportedly spends much of her time playing with toys, taking naps and sharing cuddles with Dosemeci’s two Labradors: Suzy, 12; and Zeyno, 14. Sounds like she’s already got it all figured out.
Speaking with the Mail Online, Dosemeci explained that Midas’s mother was a stray cat who gave birth to six kittens in a garden belonging to one of Dosemeci’s friends.
Dosemeci decided to take the beautiful girl in, and she has since happily settled in as part of the family. Midas has now been checked over by a vet and was found to have perfect hearing.
However, although she seems to be in good health, Midas will reportedly undergo additional checks in the months to come to ensure she has no other genetic mutations.
Dosemeci told the MailOnline:
She is a very playful cat. But very friendly as well. She sleeps all day and is awake all night. She loves to sleep on my chest or shoulder.
She loves to play with yarns, (we have loads of them because of my business), she steals them and hides them somewhere we could never find.
Sending all the strokes and pets to Midas as she continues to build her burgeoning social media empire.
