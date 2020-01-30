unilad
Kittens Roam Freely In This Bookstore And Customers Can Adopt Them

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Jan 2020 17:49
People are coming for the books and staying for the cute kittens at a shop in Canada that allows customers to adopt its four-legged residents. 

Okay, who am I kidding? Books are great, but people are coming for the kittens and staying for the kittens.

Otis & Clementine’s Books & Coffee is home to a number of furry felines, all of who are looking for their forever homes.

The book shop, located in Nova Scotia, has created the perfect, wholesome atmosphere by offering customers a place to curl up with their favourite novels while ensuring they never get lonely, as there’s always a little cat to keep them company.

The kittens are provided by the South Paw Conservation Nova Scotia rescue group, with the hope that Otis & Clementine customers will fall in love with their little faces and be unable to resist taking them home. The system also allows the cats socialise and get used to being around humans.

The store’s owner, Ellen Helmke, set up the adoption program last year after realising she had space in her store which could be put to good use – aka, by filling it with cats.

Since the program was set up, more than 30 cats have been adopted.

Ellen told Global News customers are enticed to her store for different reasons, but they all tend to be happy with what they find.

She explained:

People come here specifically to see the cats, and then some people just wander in to look at books and discover there are kittens.

Either way, the response has been really great — I mean, who doesn’t love kittens, right?

A spokesperson for South Paw Conservation told Bored Panda the book shop is ‘one of many loving foster homes that provide an enriching environment for [its] kittens and cats.’

The spokesperson added:

[We’re] really hoping the platform of attention we receive from Otis & Clementine’s will help us to find loving homes, provide proper medical care, food and litter through donations and spay/neuter even more kitties within the province in 2020.

Amazingly, every feline that has been welcomed into Otis & Clementine’s Books & Coffee has been adopted, proving a cat-slash-book shop is the perfect formula.

Ellen went on:

We have 100% adoption rate, which is fantastic.

I’m so happy to make my customers happy when they come in and they’re just thrilled to see a kitten they weren’t expecting… It’s amazing and makes me happy to come to work.

If you’re into both cats and books, Otis & Clementine’s Books & Coffee is definitely worthy of a visit.

