Labrador Rushed To Hospital After Eating His Whole Lead
From socks to your homework, dogs are known for eating pretty much anything they fancy, something this Labrador can certainly attest to.
Max the dog ate his whole lead while on a 15-minute car journey with his owners, leaving nothing but the metal end behind.
Upon discovering what Max had done, owners Brian and Christine Hillman from Newport, Wales, rushed the greedy pup to an emergency clinic. The team at the clinic said it was the first time they had seen a dog ingest an entire lead.
Thankfully, the team successfully managed to recover the lead, which they found had been chewed into several, neat 5cm strips.
Max’s owner Christine said that while the seven-year-old dog is prone to chewing things, this is the first time he’s eaten something he shouldn’t have.
Christine said:
He is always at the socks and knickers from the washing, although he just bites holes in them, he’s never actually eaten any. So, we never for a moment thought he’d do anything as crazy as eat his lead.
It’s only about a 15-minute journey but when Brian went to get him out, all that was left was the metal end of the lead. He checked the car and the car park just in case but there was no trace so it was obvious he’d started chewing on it and then just ate the whole thing.
As entertaining as Max’s mischievous antics are, Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now, warned that while most things eaten by dogs will naturally pass through their system, larger objects can get stuck and make the animal very ill.
Speaking about Max’s case, Laura said:
This was an unusual case to say the least. Some foreign objects are small enough to pass through a dog’s system without causing any problems but others can get stuck causing dogs to become seriously ill quite quickly.
These intestinal obstructions often require surgery which poses its own risks. However, in Max’s case, because we knew he’d only recently swallowed the lead we were confident inducing vomiting would bring it back up.
She added that Labradors in particular are known for eating ‘almost anything’.
You’ll be pleased to know Max is back to his usual self after the ordeal; hopefully he’s learnt to stick to eating dog treats instead of leads.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsEvening Standard
Evening Standard