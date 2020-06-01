Lancashire Man Killed By Herd Of Cows That Attacked Him During Walk With Wife Pixabay

An elderly man has died after he was attacked by a herd of cows in North Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

The 82-year-old man is said have to been walking with his wife, 78, when the attack took place at Ivescar, near Ingleton, on Saturday, May 30.

North Yorkshire Police say the man was declared dead when they at the scene just after 1.45pm, and his wife was taken to hospital by ambulance for her injuries.

Man Killed By Herd Of Cows That Attacked Him During Walk With Wife PA Images

‘An 82-year-old man, from Foulridge, Pendle, sadly died yesterday after being attacked by a herd of cows,’ a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said. ‘Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.’

They added:

The woman, aged 78, was badly bruised and taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary by air ambulance.

It’s believed the elderly couple were walking near Ribblehead Viaduct when they accidentally disturbed a herd of cows who had calves nearby.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious, however she was taken to hospital with bruising and in severe shock.

Man Killed By Herd Of Cows That Attacked Him During Walk With Wife PA Images

Although it remains unknown what actually happened to provoke the attack, the Ramblers – formerly the Ramblers’ Association – walkers’ rights organisation has advised that anyone travelling through the countryside should avoid putting themselves in between cows and their calves.

It has also advised that walkers should stop and observe the behaviours of animals – particularly cows and bulls – before travelling through the fields they’re contained in. Where possible, visitors should also travel around the edges of fields and go around the animals at a safe distance.

It hasn’t been reported whether this couple’s dog had anything to do with the incident, however walkers are told they must keep their dogs under strict control, on a short lead and under no circumstances allow their pets to scare the animals in any way.

These thoughts are echoed by the National Park Authority, which recommends exercising close caution, particularly around breeding season.

On the same day, it’s reported that the Cave Rescue Organisation had to be called out to help an elderly man in his 70s, who had slipped and fallen while walking on the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, which has been closed to the public during the pandemic.

People are being urged to stay local and stay safe in a bid to minimise the strain put on emergency services while the current health crisis looms on.