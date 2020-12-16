Last Two Animals Freed From 'World's Worst Zoo' PA Images

Two bears who were living in a Pakistani zoo dubbed the ‘world’s worst zoo’ are on their way to Jordan for a new life.

Bubloo and Suzie are both Himalayan brown bears who had been forced to dance at the Marghazar Zoo, which was also home to Kaavan, the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’.

The two bears, who are both 17 years old, will now travel to an animal shelter in Jordan, where they will be cared for by the Princess Alia Foundation for the rest of their days.

Bubloo and Suzie suffered years of abuse after being taken to the zoo in 2007, where they were forced to perform and dance. They even had their teeth pulled out to prevent them from being able to attack the so-called ‘trainers’ who beat them.

Concerns were raised for the bears when Suzie underwent surgery to remove a tumour, but ended up with an infection after surgeons were unable to close the wound on her chest. Eventually, medics from overseas came to treat the bear, who had suffered months of agonising pain.

Meanwhile, Bubloo has been suffering with a dental abscess, which has been causing aggressive behaviour not normally seen in Himalayan bears, according to Dr Amir Khalil from Four Paws, the organisation that fought for the closure of the zoo.

Suzie and Bubloo have been exhibiting tell-tale signs of years of mistreatment and abuse, including rocking back and forth.

They are the last two animals to be rescued from the zoo, which has been shut down after years of campaigning from animal rights groups.

‘The Islamabad zoo is now completely closed for both public and officials,’ Saleem Shaikh, a spokesman for Pakistan’s ministry of climate change told AFP, as per MailOnline.

‘Both the bears will be flown to a sanctuary in Jordan.’

It comes two weeks after Kaavan, a 35-year-old bull elephant, was taken to an animal sanctuary in Cambodia.

Kaavan was at the centre of a high-profile campaign, led by Four Paws, calling for the closure of the zoo. The 35-year-old had been living completely alone, with no other elephant contact for eight years, since his companion had passed away.

Since moving to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary in Siem Reap, Kaavan has made his first friend in almost a decade.

Here’s to hoping Suzie and Bubloo are able to find happiness in their new home.