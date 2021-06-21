‘Laughing’ Stingray Filmed Being ‘Tickled’ Is Suffocating To Death, Expert Says

mafishguy/TikTok

A video of a stingray being tickled went viral on TikTok, but what was actually happening to the animal is not as cute as it appears.

TikTok is filled with oddities that attract the attention of its audience. A recent viral video showed a man tickling a stingray and the animal seemingly laughing. However, experts have now warned that the act is incredibly cruel to the animal.

The original video, posted by @mafishguy, went viral recently, garnering more than 100 million views, but people were quick to ask about the health of the stingray. Experts have now stated: ‘This stingray is clearly suffocating to death.’

Check out the original video below:

The footage simply has the TikTok creator say ‘how do you tickle a fish?’ before proceeding to tickle the stingray. In reaction, the mouth and nostrils of the animal contort and it looks as if it is laughing. The appearance of laughter is created by people assuming that the eyes of the animal are the nostrils, but stingrays actually have eyes on their topside.

This video split opinion when it was shared, as some were impressed that the animal was ticklish while others were worried about its ability to breathe. One person wrote that they wanted to try out tickling a stingray, ‘My weekend plans are this.’ Others joked that it looked like it had eaten a lemon.

Despite these jokes, many were quick to point out that the animals can’t breathe outside of water. A commenter wrote, ‘They can’t breathe air and maybe they are ticklish but it can’t breathe outside of water.’ Some hit back at these claims, saying it wouldn’t be too harmful or didn’t matter, but experts have now weighed in.

Ben Williamson, the programs director of the nonprofit organization World Animal Protection in the US, told Insider:

This stingray is clearly suffocating to death. The scientific literature is quite clear. Like all fish, stingrays have the capacity to feel pain. Anatomically, physiologically, and biologically, the pain system in fish is virtually the same as in birds and mammals.

In terms of interacting with stingrays, Williamson added:

Like all wild animals, stingrays should be left alone to live out their lives in peace, free from human interference and harmful hobbies, such as sportfishing.

The creator of the TikTok has yet to respond to the comments of Williamson or the criticism of the practice more generally.

