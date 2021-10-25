Legislators Demand Answers From Fauci On Alleged Puppy Experiments

Alamy

Dozens of beagle puppies are alleged to have been used in experiments authorised by Dr. Anthony Fauci, leaving legislators demanding answers.

A lab in Tunisia was reportedly given a grant by Fauci’s National Institutes of Health division to use the puppies in a series of scientific experiments.

The division is subsequently being called upon by a bipartisan group of legislators to respond to the claims, with a letter written by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace and 23 other colleagues expressing their ‘grave concerns’.

In the letter, addressed to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the group raise concerns over ‘reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs,’ the New York Post reports.

Sent on Thursday, October 21, the letter draws on ‘documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project and subsequent media coverage from October 2018 until February 2019’.

It claims the ‘NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies’ and that the White Coat Waste Project report alleges the dogs were purposefully injected with disease-causing parasites.

Lawmakers wrote:

The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them.

Within the experiments, the scientists were also accused of cutting the dog’s vocal chords to prevent them from barking, which was commented on as a ‘cruel procedure’, performed ‘so that experimenters would not have to listen to the pained cries of the beagle puppies’.

It concluded that the experiments were ‘a reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds’ and was signed by not only Mace, but others such as Reps. Cindy Axne, Cliff Bentz, Steve Cohen, Rick Crawford, Brian Fitzpatrick, Scott Franklin and Andrew Garbarino.