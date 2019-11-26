Lewis The Koala Saved From Raging Bushfires By Grandma Dies

9News

Lewis, the koala rescued from the Australian bushfires by a kindhearted grandma, has passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The animal became caught up in the raging bush fires of Port Macquarie last week, with grandmother-of-seven Toni Doherty witnessing his plight and literally taking the shirt off her back to rescue him.

Risking her own safety, Toni used her shirt to wrap up the terrified koala, who became trapped as he tried to cross a road. The grandma then used a water bottle to cool its burnt skin and quench its thirst.

Toni’s heroic rescue of Lewis was captured on camera, with the resulting footage having reduced many people to tears. The grandma then took the burnt koala to the nearby Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a specialist facility currently treating a number of injured koalas.

The hospital was treating Lewis for burns to his hands, feet, arms and the inside of his legs, with Toni able to be reunited with the injured animal at the hospital shortly afterwards. She was held in such high regard that one member of staff called her a ‘legend’ as soon as she arrived.

However, the road to recovery was never anticipated to be an easy one, and the tiny koala had to be fed a single leaf at a time due to the extent of his injuries – with feeding taking up to an hour each time.

Yesterday, the hospital issued an update on the koala’s health, describing his prognosis as ‘guarded’ and stating they were ‘uncertain of his future’.

They added:

If we feel that his injuries and his pain are not treatable and tolerable, we will put him to sleep as this will be the kindest thing to do.

Tragically, Lewis did not make it. A GoFundMe page set up by the hospital said Lewis had sustained ‘significant burns’ across his body and prior to his death, had been receiving round the clock care by one of their long-term home care volunteers.

The hospital made clear that they do not keep koalas alive simply ‘to save their lives’ if it means ‘pain and discomfort that is too much’. They added: ‘We are all about animal welfare first and foremost.’

The hospital said it is currently treating more than 30 koalas for burns and other injuries related to the fires, although staff stress not all will survive.

Rest in peace, Lewis.

