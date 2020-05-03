Life-Size Tiger Sculpture Sparks Armed Police And Helicopter Response In Kent Martha Simpson/Twitter

There was panic in Kent’s countryside. Reports of a live tiger saw the scrambling of armed police and a helicopter. Alas, the wild beast was actually a life-sized sculpture.

Yesterday morning, May 2, officers descended into the jungles of Underriver after reports of a ‘large wild cat’ in the village. Upon hearing about this, sculptor Juliet Simpson left her home and ventured up the road to meet police.

Soon enough, it all became clear; the ‘tiger’ was actually a realistic model made of chicken wire and resin, put together by the 85-year-old herself. Kent Police have since stated ‘there was no animal and no risk to the public’.

Juliet explained to The Guardian her son Duncan had phoned to say there were armed officers on the hill leading up to her house. ‘Ten of them! By then I could see the helicopter above, and I thought, goodness me,’ she said.

Juliet also told BBC News:

Out of the field opposite came a whole crowd of armed police, who by then knew that it was all a false alarm and I said: ‘Would they like to be introduced to my real live tiger?’ I took them down to the sculpture where they all had a good laugh and took a lot of photographs.

The sculpture has actually been a fixture of the local woodland for the past 20 years, though it looks ‘rather dilapidated’ now. ‘It looks quite real, it’s meant to look real and it is about 30 metres from the footpath so you can’t see it very closely,’ Juliet said.

Tiger Sculpture In Kent 2 Martha Simpson/Twitter

She originally planned to sell the tiger after making it, but ‘when I put him in the wood he sort of owned it, and soon became a landmark’.

The police apparently stayed around for nearly 20 minutes, saying they ‘liked the model… and thought it was very lifelike. They said they had to respond to people’s concerns.’ One officer even speculated the call could be a result of heightened concern due to recent Tiger King mania.

Tiger King Netflix

Juliet added:

So many people have so little real knowledge of how animals behave in the countryside. Any escaped cat of any sort would be in a state of terror, and would not be basking in the sun, amiably looking up at the nearest footpath.

A Kent Police spokesperson said in a statement: ‘Officers, including armed officers, attended as a precaution and, following a search of the area, have established there was no animal and no risk to the public. The national police air service did briefly attend the scene.’

Here’s to you, Juliet: the Tiger Queen.