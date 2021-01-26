Lion Named Mufasa Dies From Procedure Used To Create Cub Simba Wildlife Reserves Singapore

A lion has died after undergoing electro-ejaculation treatment so scientists could use it for assisted reproduction.

The 20-year-old elderly lion, called Mufasa, had been unable to pair with any female lions due to his aggressive behaviour, and so had no offspring of his own.

‘Mufasa lived to the ripe old age of 20 but did not sire any cubs in his lifetime because of his aggressive behaviour, which did not bring about successful pairings with any female,’ Singapore Zoo wrote in a statement.

‘Yet his genes would be of high value in contributing to the genetic diversity and sustainability of African lion populations in zoological institutions.’

Mufasa’s sperm was safely injected into mother lion Kayla, however, the elderly lion was sadly not revived following the procedure, with the zoo explaining that ‘his deteriorating health was a key factor’ in the decision.

Kayla was chosen to be the mother to Mufasa’s bloodline was she was known to be ‘an ideal candidate’ and a ’proven breeder’, the zoo explained.

In October last year, Kayla gave birth to Simba, who was affectionately named in honour of his father, just like the father and son in The Lion King.

After a successful birth, Kayla and Simba began to run into difficulty feeding after it was discovered that the mother lion was suffering from inflammation of her mammary glands, meaning Simba needed supplementary nutrition via bottle feeding from zookeepers.

‘It was a delicate decision because animals can reject their young following temporary separation,’ Kughan Krishnan, the head keeper of carnivores at the Singapore Zoo explained.

‘Thankfully, Kayla was accepting of the intervention which reflects the trust relationship built up over time between the lioness and her animal care team, that helped to achieve the positive outcome.’

Although scientists were concerned the human intervention could have a negative impact on the relationship between Simba and Kayla, the zoo says Kayla has grown to trust the care team and has shown ‘excellent maternal instincts by being protective of her little one and sharing her feed with the cub.’

Three months on, Simba is fortunately making good progress and is ‘growing up to be a healthy and inquisitive little lion’.