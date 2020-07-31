Lion Rips Off Part Of Man’s Arm As He Sleeps Next To Wife On Luxury Safari
A couple are suing a holiday company after they were savagely attacked by a lion during a luxury safari in Africa.
Patrick and Brigette Fourgeaud, from Mont-Saxonnex, France, were camping in Tanzania when they awoke to find the big cat in their tent.
Brigitte, 63, woke up to the male adult lion ‘sniffing her back,’ before it mauled Patrick, 64, ripping part of his arm off.
Patrick and Brigitte had already spent three nights at the Mwagusi Camp in Ruaha before moving to the Kichaka Ruaha Camp where the attack happened.
The tent they were staying in on the night of the attack in 2015 was pitched in a dried-up, sandy river bed.
Following the attack, Patrick had to undergo extensive surgery to reconstruct his left arm, and the pair have been receiving psychological treatment for the mental scars from the incident.
So far, Patrick has had a total of 10 procedures to reconstruct his left arm, with more expected to be needed in the future.
The pair both suffer from psychological issues since the incident, with Brigitte enduring post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
Now, they are pursuing legal action against Africa Travel Resource Ltd, based in Sussex, who organised the package holiday.
Brigitte said:
Several years on, it remains incredibly difficult to think about what happened that night and it still distresses us so much.
I will never forget that moment when I woke up to see the lion there. I thought we were both going to die. The attack will stay with me for the rest of my life.
Nothing will change what we have been through, but we both believe that more could have been done to prevent what happened and we both want to ensure that this doesn’t happen to other holidaymakers again.
They believe that the attack was allowed to happen, as a result of a range of failings in the provision of safety, and that their guide failed to ensure lions or other wild animals didn’t enter the area where they were sleeping.
The pair also believe there were no physical barriers put in place between the camp and wild animals in the park, and that there was no surveillance in place.
Leane Shanks, a serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell, the company representing the couple, said:
Tour operators and holiday firms have a duty of care to ensure the safety of customers, and in this case we believe this did not happen.
Patrick and Brigitte believe that no-one was keeping a constant watch throughout the night over the camp while they were sleeping in their tents. In addition, they were given no adequate advice by their guide on the particular risks that night of camping in that location.
Shanks said it was ‘astonishing’ the tents were set in a location that ‘was known to be frequented by lions and other wild animals at night’. She also said the travel company had failed to take responsibility for the incident and urged them to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
