Lions Nap On Road During Quarantine In South Africa Richard Sowry/Kruger National Park

We all know cats will sleep anywhere and everywhere – these big cats, for example, decided to take a nap on a road in South Africa.

Taking advantage of the lockdown, this pride of lions used the road in Kruger National Park as a sleeping spot, safe in the knowledge no one was going to be driving down it anytime soon.

The sweet pictures were taken by park ranger Richard Sowry on Wednesday, April 15, while the park was closed. Kruger National Park, among several others in South Africa, has been shut since March 25 in light of recent events.

Lions Richard Sowry/Kruger National Park

Apparently, with roads usually filled with tourists, it’s extremely uncommon for the lions to venture onto the road, so Richard couldn’t help but take a picture of the rare moment.

Taking the photographs from his car, he managed to get just five metres away from the sleeping pride, who evidently took little notice of the park ranger.

Speaking to the BBC, Richard said:

Lions are used to people in vehicles. All animals have much more of an instinctive fear of people on foot, so if I had walked up they would never have allowed me to get so close.

Lions Richard Sowry/Kruger National Park

Lions were also spotted taking advantage of the lack of tourists this week on a golf course within Kruger National Park.

Sharing the video on the park’s official Twitter account, the caption read, ‘Even as the sun rises, without all our human visitors, the urge to sing the ‘lion sleeps tonight’ is just a whim away, a whim away, a whim away!’

While it’s a shame the park is closed to visitors, it’s great to see the lions enjoying themselves and having the run of the park.

