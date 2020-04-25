Little Curly-Haired Baby Gorilla Shares Incredible Moment With Photographer
A wildlife photographer got to fulfil a lifelong dream as she shared an incredible moment with an adorable curly-haired baby gorilla in Rwanda.
Kirsty Taylor had dreamed of seeing Mountain Gorillas in the wild since she was a little girl, after learning about them in an Animal Encyclopedia book and seeing them roam about in the animated film Tarzan.
Kirsty grew up to be a photographer and was recently lucky enough to travel around the Volcanoes National Park, where she spotted some gorillas just over the Rwandan border.
One female gorilla had a tiny, three-week-old baby in her arms, which popped its head up when Kirsty’s group stopped to watch them.
The baby had an explosion of curly fur sticking out from its head, as if it had received a little electric shock, and Kirsty noticed it was completely mesmerised by the humans.
She managed to snap a picture of the heart-warming scene, with the baby staring right into her camera.
Kirsty commented:
We only had a few minutes with the little family as we were on our way back down the mountain after our hour’s viewing was up, and were lucky to see them!
I love the eye contact and the expression on the little baby’s face, looking at us like he’s not seen many humans before – and of course the the cute curly hair!
The photographer added:
The pictures show the baby’s curly hair-do and how small and vulnerable he is compared to the adults.
I’ve no doubt the amazing experience would have been the cherry on top of Kirsty’s trip, and her stunning photographs will ensure she remembers the special moment forever.
