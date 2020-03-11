Lonely Dog Who Looks Just Like Dobby Hoping To Find Forever Home
A lonely dog who looks just like Dobby from Harry Potter is on the hunt for a loving master who will treat her well and maybe even let her steal a few socks.
Tessa the greyhound is currently residing at Dogs Trust in Harefield, West London, but the grey pup is desperate to find her forever home after being found as a stray.
Dogs Trust has no history on Tessa, so I can’t say for sure she didn’t spend her early days hanging around the Warner Bros. studio with Daniel Radcliffe and the rest of the Harry Potter crew.
The lovely dog certainly wouldn’t have looked out of place if she’d popped up unexpectedly in Harry’s bedroom, as with her floppy, sticky-out ears and big eyes she bears a strong resemblance to the mischievous house elf.
Speaking of the funny likeness, Richard Moore, manager of Dogs Trust West London Rehoming Centre, told the Daily Star:
Tessa bears a mysterious likeness to Dobby from Harry Potter, with her large, elf-like ears and wide, almond-shaped eyes.
She’s really popular among canine carers here at the rehoming centre but we’re all hoping she finds her magical ending very soon and somebody will come forward to offer her that happy ever after.
Tessa is thought to be between two and five years old, and is described as a ‘real snuggle bug who loves being close to you’. The greyhound has made lots of four-legged friends at the Dogs Trust centre, though she has been known to get a bit carried away with her ‘her playstyle and vocalisation’, which has been described as ‘a bit OTT (over the top) sometimes’.
Her new owners will have fun teaching the sleek dog how to play properly, as at the moment she ‘is not entirely sure on what to do [with toys] when she gets to them other than sniff.’
Dogs Trust West London Rehoming Centre Manager Richard Moore explains:
We have no history for Tessa so are unsure what experience, if any, she has of a home environment so things like leaving hours will need to be built up slowly to ensure she is comfortable.
She loves to play and bounce around with other dogs so could live with one, if personalities match. Due to her gentle nature, she can live with children aged 10 and above.
This beautiful girl is just looking for a home that can help her flourish and continue to come out of her shell.
Hopefully Tessa will find the perfect family to welcome her in and make her as happy as Dobby when he realises he’s a free elf.
If you’re interested in learning more about Tessa, you can do so here.
