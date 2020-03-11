Lonely Dog Who Looks Just Like Dobby Hoping To Find Forever Home

We have no history for Tessa so are unsure what experience, if any, she has of a home environment so things like leaving hours will need to be built up slowly to ensure she is comfortable.

She loves to play and bounce around with other dogs so could live with one, if personalities match. Due to her gentle nature, she can live with children aged 10 and above.

This beautiful girl is just looking for a home that can help her flourish and continue to come out of her shell.