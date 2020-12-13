unilad
Lonely Otters Who Fell In Love Online After Losing Their Partners Have Moved In Together

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 13 Dec 2020 11:40
Whoever said fairytales don’t exist clearly didn’t know about Pumpkin and Harris, two lonely otters who have found happiness once again.

The Asian short-clawed otters had both been pining over the loss of their partners, when they found solace in one another at Sea Life in Scarborough.

Harris had been living at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary when his partner Apricot ‘sadly passed away, after reaching an impressive 16 years of age’ in September, leaving him alone for the first time in four years.

‘Naturally otters live in pairs and he’s such a good partner that the team wanted him to be able to get a second chance of love,’ the sanctuary said in a statement, as per People.

So, in a world of modern romance, the team created a Fishing For Love dating profile for Harris, announcing that he was ‘looking to find [his] significant otter’.

Incredibly, it wasn’t long before staff at Sea Life in Scarborough saw the ad for Harris, who was described a ‘very good listener’ who loves to ‘cuddle’.

Around 400 miles north of the sanctuary was Pumpkin, who had been ‘extremely lonely’ after losing her best friend Eric.

In bid to give the otters the happy ending they both deserve, Harris made the move up north to Scarborough, where the pair are said to be getting along ‘swimmingly’.

The new-found couple have been on a number of ‘dates’, and have even been spotted kissing, too.

After a trial to see how well the pair would get along, staff decided it was time for Harris and Pumpkin to move in together full time, and it’s a joy to see them both get their happy ending.

‘We are absolutely delighted that Pumpkin and Harris are getting on so well and he has settled in so quickly,’ Cornish Seal Sanctuary’s Tamara Cooper said in a press release.

‘Harris is very much missed here at the Sanctuary, but after everything Pumpkin and Harris have been through with losing their partners, it is the perfect fairy-tale ending for them to have found love again.’

Fairytales really do exist.

