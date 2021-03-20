Los Angeles Officially Recognised As ‘No-Kill’ Animal City

Los Angeles has officially achieved ‘no-kill’ status after saving more than 90% of its animals in shelters.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, a 90% save rate is seen as the benchmark to achieve the status; however, it should be noted that ‘no-kill’ isn’t a case of a specific number, rather a philosophy in which all animals are treated as worth saving, rather than expendable or a hinderance.

This also accounts for the estimated 10% that may have ‘irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life’, which sadly leads to animals being put down.

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said the city’s accomplishment came after ‘many challenging, inspiring, grueling, heartwarming, tear-jerking, life-changing years of working to take the city of Los Angeles from a place where only 57% of dogs and cats were making it out of shelters alive to the biggest no-kill city in America,’ CBS Los Angeles reports.

The No-Kill Los Angeles initiative was launched by the animal society in 2012, at which point only 56% of the dogs and cats in the city’s shelters were making it out alive.

Castle told ABC7: ‘It’s difficult to overstate the enormity of this moment and its place in the history of the no-kill movement. NKLA has demonstrated what’s possible when an entire community works together. By expanding this collaborative model nationwide, Best Friends’ goal to make every community in the US no-kill by 2025 becomes even more of a reality.’

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘a massive wave of community involvement to keep pets in homes’ was rallied, with the animal society working with more than 150 coalition partners to ‘ensure that Angelenos were able to foster and adopt pets despite restrictions brought about by the pandemic’s public health and temporary closure of two of Los Angeles’ animal shelters.’