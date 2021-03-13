Lost Dog Reunited With His Owner By Train Crew That Rescued Him From Tracks

LIRR

A lost dog from Suffolk County, New York State has been reunited with his owner after a train crew from some railway tracks in the Hamptons.

Eight-year-old English bulldog Sampson ran off while his owner, Mike Francow, had been having lunch at an East Hampton park on Tuesday, March 9. Luckily, there were some kind humans out there who made sure Sampson was safely returned home.

The crew of a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train spotted Sampson hanging around next to the tracks east of Southampton station at approximately 12.10pm. Fortunately, there was enough time to react and slow the train down, meaning Sampson had a very lucky escape indeed.

As reported by the New York Post, engineer Christian Beck and assistant conductor Vinny Fragale hopped off the train and beckoned Sampson in their direction.

Beck told the Post:

As a dog lover, it’s like my worst fear to hit a dog. Luckily it was a section of track where the max speed you can go is only like 40 miles an hour. It was enough time to react and slow the train.

Sampson then sought cover in the cool shadow of the engine, clearly in need of some shade after having been out for quite a while.

Beck and his colleagues were able to get Sampson onto the train, when they gave him some water and continued their journey to Montauk, arriving on-time at 12.54pm.

Fragale said:

He started to get some water in him and it was like immediately his personality came out. He just wanted to be pet.

Once in Montauk, conductor Mike Stabile uploaded Sampson’s picture to LIRR worker Facebook groups, getting colleagues to spread the word. All the while, Sampson made himself quite at home.

Fortunately, an approximate 20 minutes, Francow, spotted the posting on social media after a co-worker shared a link with him. He knew straight away that this was his dog, saying:

He loves to ride, so I’m sure when the train pulled up and they opened the door he was like, ‘Sure, this is great’.

Francow was able to reunite with Sampson once the train returned to Bridgehampton a few hours later. Going forward, he intends to put a tag on the mischievous dog so they won’t be parted again.