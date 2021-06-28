Lost Dog Rings Doorbell After She Was Reported Missing For Nearly 8 Hours

u/boopbeepboopbop999/Reddit

Ring doorbells catch some amazing moments – including the moment this dog came home after an eight hour adventure.

The dog had been missing for several hours after being frightened by neighbours setting off fireworks, when she eventually returned home in the middle of the night.

Her owners were sleeping when she pressed the ringer to alert them of her arrival. One of the owners, known as boopbeepboopbop999 on Reddit, shared the clip of the dog’s return where she can be seen jumping up to the camera and pressing the bell with her nose.

They captioned the hilarious video, ‘Our dog who ran off on an adventure for 7.5 hours ringing our doorbell at 3 am to let us know she’s home.’

After sharing the clip on Reddit today, June 28, the video has been upvoted a staggering 61,000 times and generated hundreds of comments.

One person asked boopbeepboopbop999 if they had trained the dog to use the ringer to which they replied, ‘We haven’t trained her to use it and honestly we didn’t know she knew about it lol she’s just a smart girl.’

u/boopbeepboopbop999/Reddit

Apparently the dog knew she was in the proverbial dog house when she was eventually let in and ‘sulked in and then went to sleep on the couch’.

One eagle-eyed Redditor noticed a shirt hanging on the railing of the porch which was apparently left there on purpose so the dog had a scent to help her find her way back home. Clever!

