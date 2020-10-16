Loyal Dog Jumps On Ambulance To Follow Owner To The Hospital Anderson Fechner Bahi/Facebook

The bond between a dog and its owner is sacred, as this heart-warming story illustrates.

When Anderson Bahi was on his way home one night, he spotted an amazing thing at the roadside.

Seeing an ambulance across the road, Anderson noticed a concerned dog waiting nearby, after its owner has fallen ill while taking him out for a walk one evening. With the ambulance was attending the scene, the small dog was sitting patiently on the actual vehicle, where her owner was receiving treatment.

O cachorrinho queria ir na ambulância com seu dono e conseguiu…sem informações sobre a pessoa. Geplaatst door Anderson Fechner Bahi op Zondag 30 augustus 2020

‘I was passing in my car when I saw an ambulance stopped on the other side of the road,’ Anderson told The Dodo.

Naturally, the dog insisted to be taken along to be there by her owner’s side, and thankfully the paramedics agreed. It’s not like they could’ve just left the poor thing abandoned at roadside, is it?

As you can see from the photos he took, the cute pooch, complete with walking coat, jumped up onto the back of the truck, hoping to be let in, which she eventually was.

‘The love this dog has for her owner is something very special,’ Bahi shared. ‘A faithful love,’ which was apparent from what he had witnessed.

Once the dog and her owner has arrived at the hospital, the devotee sat outside the main entrance door, and simply waited for their owner to emerge.

Fortunately, the person was able to be discharged shortly after being admitted, when his family arrived to offer comfort to the worried dog and take her owner home to be looked after.

When a local dog rescuer, Maria Lúcia Muniz, heard of the dog’s solitary stance, she drove over to offer to look after her for the night, but was ultimately not needed to.

The faithful friend was pictured sitting outside the doors and, well, it’s just as heartbreakingly sweet as when she popped up onto the ambulance.

Upon her arrival, the dog lover saw the animal sat there. ‘It was very emotional,’ Muniz said. ‘But thank God, the owner was only hospitalized for 45 minutes. His family arrived to take him and his dog home,’ she confirmed.

Dogs really are our best friends, aren’t they.