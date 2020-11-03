Loyal Dog Makes Incredible 62-Mile Journey To Find Her Owners Jianghai Evening News/WeChat

A dedicated dog embarked on an incredible 62-mile journey to find her owners after being placed in temporary care while their home underwent renovations.

Golden retriever Ping An was just one year old when she began her journey from her owners’ friends’ house in Nantong, 62 miles (100km) away from her family home in eastern China’s Qidong City.

Ping An, whose name translates approximately to ‘safe and sound’ in Chinese, had been staying with the friends for four months while the family worked on the house. They are said to have sent Ping An to the friends’ so they could focus on the house without having to worry about the pup.

You can watch the dog being reunited with her owners below:

Eventually, the golden retriever decided she couldn’t bear one more second away from her owners and ran away from the home. At first her carers and owners worried about her fate, but two weeks later she was spotted by group of workers outside an office building 62 miles away.

Without a scent to guide her, the dog is thought to have relied on the memory of a car ride to navigate her journey.

The loyal dog was noticeably thin, limping and had bleeding paws. The workers said she looked ‘quite depressed after she was unable to find her owners’, so they took her in, fed her and set out trying to find the concerned family she belonged to.

Retriever looking thin after walking 62 miles to find owners Jianghai Evening News/WeChat

They shared information about the pup locally on the Chinese messenger app WeChat, where it was seen by the owners within a day. The family rushed to site to collect Ping An and footage showed them hugging and stroking the loyal retriever after being reunited.

According to the MailOnline, the owners were heard saying:

Ping An, you’ve worked hard. You just stay home from now on. [We] would never send you away.

Ping An was taken to a vet to be checked over and is now said to be recovering from the injuries she sustained on her epic journey. The family has since told reporters they will keep Ping An by their side for the rest of her life, allowing her to recognise just how much she means to them after all the effort she went through to find them.

Ping An Jianghai Evening News/WeChat

The retriever is the second dog in China to have gone above and beyond for their owner recently, as last week a loyal dog who got lost at a petrol station spent an entire month walking home to his family.

If this kind of dedication doesn’t prove that dogs are man’s best friend, I don’t know what will.