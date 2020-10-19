Loyal Dog Waits By The Door For Her Dad To Get Back From The Hospital

Katie Synder

Heartbreaking pictures show an extremely loyal and sad-looking dog waiting for her dad to get home from hospital.

Katie Snyder sent her dog Leia to temporarily live with her dad back in April and never expected such a strong bond to be created between the pair.

Katie describes Leia as ‘not your typical cuddly dog’ and as ‘very independent’, but these sweet photos show a much softer side to her four legged friend.

While Katie knew that Leia and her dad got on well, she realised the strength of their bond after seeing Leia’s reaction to her dad not coming home one night.

Apparently Katie’s parents were out celebrating their 40th anniversary when her dad became ill and had to be rushed to hospital. He then had to stay overnight and, due to the ongoing pandemic, Katie’s mum wasn’t able to stay with him and returned home to Leia alone.

Evidently it wasn’t just Katie’s mum missing her husband, Leia was simply devastated and sat by the door with her head bowed, patiently waiting for her dad to come home.

Katie’s mum snapped a picture of the pooch sat by the door and send it Katie. Speaking about the heart breaking picture, Katie said to The Dodo, ‘When she sent me that picture, I immediately burst into tears. It absolutely killed me. I was able to see how much [Leia] truly loved my dad and that she was missing him.’

Fortunately Katie’s dad returned home the following day, and he and Leia were reunited.

While Leia was only supposed to be staying at Katie’s parents’ on a temporary basis, after seeing the relationship between her dad and her dog blossom the way it has, she’s decided to have Leia stay there permanently.

Katie said, ‘When it comes to loyalty, she is the true definition of a dog. He is her human now.’

I’m not crying, you are.