Majority Of Pet Owners Admit To Cancelling Plans To Hang Out With Their Dog
In news which may not come as too much of a surprise to animal lovers, a new survey has found that the majority of pet owners have cancelled plans in order to hang out with their dog.
Pet genetics company, Wisdom Health Genetics recently published the results of its 2020 Pet Census, having surveyed 13,000 pet-owning participants. Those involved represented almost 25,000 dogs and over 6,000 cats.
The results demonstrated an increasingly tight bond between pet owners and their furry best friends, with 72% of dog owners and 32% of cat owners having admitted to having actually cancelled plans to spend quality time with their pets.
Furthermore, 64% of ‘pet parents’ regard their dog or cat as being their child or family member, with more than 17% of pets even having their very own social media accounts, the results demonstrated.
Audrey Yoo, General Manager at Wisdom Health Genetics, said:
The Pet Census results reveal that pet parents across the U.S. increasingly think of their animals as family. The bond we share with our dogs and cats rank among our most important relationships.
In the last ten years, our pets have undergone an incredible lifestyle evolution. And they now play a central role in our own lives — whether they’re improving our mental health, especially in these unique times, or sharing a spot in our beds.
An incredible 99% of dog owners and 96% of cat owners have said that their pet had positive effects for their mental health, with pet owners particularly enjoying snuggling and playing with their four legged pals.
