Man Attacked By Otters Thought They Were Going To Kill Him

Otters attacked a British man in Singapore, leaving him fearing for his life.

Graham George Spencer was bitten in the Botanic Gardens of the city-state on November 30, 2021.

He suffered more than 20 wounds from the small carnivorous mammals.

Spencer, who is believed to be in his sixties, was out walking in the gardens, when he believes a runner ahead of him barged into the otters, causing them to rile up in defence, BBC reports.

He told Mothership.sg.:

Because it was very dark, he never saw them. And he just ran straight into them. And he was treading on them.

According to Spencer, the group of otters totalled around 20, including some babies.

Upon the runner disrupting the group of otters but continuing to jog away, Spencer described how the otters ‘went crazy’ and proceeded to turn their fury onto him.

‘I actually thought I was going to die,’ he told The Straits Times.

Spencer fell to the ground after the animals bit his ankles, and also suffered bites to his legs, buttocks and finger.

The otters continued to chase after him, even after his friend came to the rescue and helped him to the visitor’s centre.

Spencer gained 26 wounds from the attack and spent a total of SG$1,200 (£655) on medical treatment, after he required stitches, a tetanus injection, and antibiotics.

There are an estimated 150 otters in Singapor, and local enthusiasts leapt to the animals’ defence, despite there being previous incidents of people being bitten.

They stated that the specific family who attacked the Brit had not shown signs of aggression before.

While he doesn’t blame the animals, Spencer hopes that the incident raises awareness and that it doesn’t happen again to anyone else, even if the parent otters were just being defensive over their young.

Bernard Seah, a local photographer, explained that the family who attacked Spencer consisted of six babies and nine adults, but said they were ‘very patient and tolerant’ because of being ‘used to humans’.

He noted how they likely only attacked Spencer because of being ‘attacked’ and ‘stepped on’, ‘and in a moment of confusion they attacked the wrong guy. That’s really what is is’.

An advisory has since been issued by the National Parks Board of Singapore. It states, ‘DO NOT touch, chase or corner the otters. Observe them from a distance. Going too close to the otters may frighten them.’

An investigation into the incident has since been launched, according to a representative of the park.