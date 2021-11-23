Man Attempts To Frame Popular Stray Dog With Tram Poop

iBB Haber/Murat Ongun/Twitter

A beloved stray dog named Boji has apparently been framed by a man in Turkey.

In news you probably didn’t expect on a Tuesday morning, a Turkish man has reportedly attempted to frame a stray dog by placing poop on a tramway.

Footage shared by Istanbul Municipality spokesperson Murat Ongun on Saturday, November 20, appears to show the moment Boji the dog is framed for fouling.

While the man’s identity is currently unknown, the video apparently shows him placing the poo on a seat in the carraige, in a reported attempt to incriminate Boji.

The Municipality has since revealed that Boji was in a shelter when the incident took place.

The video posted in response to claims that Boji was responsible for the poop shows the stray, who we’d personally like to adopt, playing with a man at the shelter.

Since the footage was released the issue has turned into a political row between supports of the government and opposition in Turkey. As pro-AKP figures falsely circulated the news of Boji pooping on public transport, in an effort to slam the CHP-led Istanbul Municipality.

Sağdan Haber, a pro-AKP Twitter account, appeared to support the seemingly false information, saying: ‘the Istanbul Municipality’s dog BOJİ pooped on a tramway’.

In the 2019 local elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s AKP suffered a major blow after losing Turkey’s largest city to the CHP. Since then, the AKP has allegedly been trying to defame CHP Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, hence the tweet, Duvar English reports.

Boji’s name started trending on Twitter, with users speculating why the AKP account went as far as to frame a dog.

The beloved dog has previously made international news after it was revealed that he travels around Istanbul using public transportation.

Istanbul Municipality officials have been recording his trips with a microchip, noting that he uses the subway and ferry to travel.

Following the attempted framing, social media users have called for the Istanbul Municipality to protect Boji.