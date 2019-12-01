Man Banned From Keeping Pets After Having Dog’s Ears Cut Off

RSPCA/SWNS

A man from Blackpool has been handed a seven year ban from keeping pets after admitting to having his dog’s ears chopped off.

Simon Broscombe, 35, took his American Bulldog Tyson to have his ears cut earlier this year, through an illegal procedure known as ‘cropping’. Broscombe had reportedly wanted to give the six-month-old puppy a more ‘street cred’ look.

Tyson’s condition became apparent after an RSPCA and police raid at Broscombe’s Blackpool home on March 19. Lancashire Police removed the dog and placed it into care.

On Wednesday, November 27, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard Broscombe had paid a vet to carry out the procedure on Tyson, despite knowing it to be illegal.

Broscombe claimed the vet – who he refused to name – administered pain relief and antibiotics during the procedure.

Speaking after the sentencing, RSPCA inspector Sarah Hayland said:

Ear cropping is a wholly unnecessary process which does not benefit the dog in any way and can, in fact, be detrimental to their health, behaviour and welfare. The practice seems to be gaining popularity due to images on social media and celebrity culture alongside the use of bull breeds in advertising.

Broscombe pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act. He admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Tyson, to permitting another individual to carry out the illegal operation, and to failing to protect his pet from pain and suffering.

Following his sentencing, Broscombe was banned from either keeping or being involved in the keeping of any animal for seven years.

Broscombe was handed a 12 week jail term, which has been suspended for 18 months. He has also been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and pay £600 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Tyson has now been removed from Broscombe’s care, and will be re-homed by the RSPCA.

