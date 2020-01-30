Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Ad To Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog From Cancer
A wealthy CEO has purchased a $6 million Super Bowl ad as a means of thanking and supporting the talented vets who pulled his beloved dog back from the brink of death.
Beautiful golden retriever Scout is well used to public attention, being the official ‘spokes-canine’ for automotive accessories company Weathertech.
Although I’m sure sweet Scout would have reached commercial superstardom with or without a nepotistic paw up, it’s important to mention his human papa is Weathertech founder and CEO David MacNeil. A man who refused to give up on his furry best pal even after receiving a devastating prognosis.
You can find out more about Scout’s remarkable story in the following news clip:
In the summer of 2019, vets discovered a bleeding tumour on Scout’s heart. The seven-year-old pooch was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma – an aggressive form of cancer – and given just one month to live.
Fortunately, Scout was taken for treatment at The University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where heroic staff put together a cutting-edge treatment plan to shrink Scout’s tumour, with incredible results.
About a month after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Scout’s tumour had shrunk by approximately 78%. This soon shrunk further – by 90% – and is now more-or-less gone, despite hemangiosarcoma having just a 1% survival rate.
MacNeil has now purchased a $6 million Super Bowl commercial to thank the vets who gave Scout a second chance at life, making the following statement as per WVLT 8:
Scout’s illness devastated us. We wanted this year’s Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient.
We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout’s story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there’s the potential to save millions of lives of all species.
You can watch Scout’s Super Bowl ad below:
Funds raised by the Super Bowl commercial will go towards supporting research at the veterinary school, as well as towards the purchase of specialised equipment. The aim is to improve diagnosis, treatment and cancer prevention, as well as to help vets identify new medicine and treatments.
Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine at University of Wisconsin–Madison, has made the following statement:
This is an amazing opportunity not only for the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine, but for veterinary medicine worldwide.
So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine. We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too.
The 30-second ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, on Sunday, February 2.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Cancer, Dog, golden retriever, Scout, Super Bowl, The University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin–Madison, vets