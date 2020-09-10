Man Captures Incredible Footage Of Crocodile Swimming Like Dolphin In Australia 7News/Alec Dunn

As an Australian man cruised along a river looking for crab, a ‘p*ssed off crocodile’ swam like a dolphin beside him.

Alec Dunn was checking crab pots in Bloomfield, on Queensland’s Cape York, when the large 4.5m reptile appeared in the water alongside his boat.

The huge croc, known as Tommy, had been swimming underneath Alec’s boat before he broached the surface, resembling the seafaring movements of a dolphin – only far scarier, of course.

Check out the video of the crocodile below:

The clip was posted by 7News, with Alec telling Cairns Post: ‘He came up with this growl and locked eyes with me. I was only in a 3.5m tinny and he cruised right next to me. It was interesting.’

He added: ‘[Tommy] was gaffing it for that deep water. He was sizing me up and I thought he was going to go for the tinny, but lucky he didn’t.’

dolphin crocodile 7News/Alec Dunn

Daintree River crocodile guide David White told the MailOnline the croc’s behaviour was unusual, even dangerous. ‘That’s an angry dive down, not one we usually see when they are just hiding. That’s a p*ssed off croc,’ he claimed.

It’s like Lake Placid in real life. Upon seeing the video, one Reddit user wrote: ‘Always knew they could move really fast but never seen it. This is crazy.’

However, Daniel Rumsey, Australian Reptile Park’s Head of Reptiles, wasn’t so wary of Tommy’s dipping and diving, explaining to Gizmodo that ‘crocs don’t usually breach when they’re moving fast like in the video’.

Dolphin Crocodile 2 7News/Alec Dunn

He added: ‘When they’re in predatory mode, they swim below the surface, barely making a ripple on the water. When they do come to the surface, they’re coming up for air. The croc in the video breaking the water’s surface could just be because of the speed that it’s moving. It could even be moving over a log underwater.’

While adult crocodiles can reach speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour, they’re ‘ambush predators and cannot sustain swimming at a fast speed for a long time’. After Alec stopped the recording, Tommy likely slowed down.