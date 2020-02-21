Man Captures Photo Of Extremely Rare Spirit Bear Caters

A photographer captured an incredibly rare sight while fishing in British Columbia, Canada.

Steven Rose came across a stunning spirit bear while exploring the Great Bear Rainforest last October.

The white bears are so rare there’s believed to be an estimated 400 or less of its kind still left in the world.

Rose successfully captured the creature in its natual habitat as it caught hold of fish and moved through the shallow river.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rose said:

The bears can be seen cleverly digging up the eggs laid by the salmon by clawing away the sand on the riverbed to expose the eggs, then gulping them up.

Discover Wildlife reported that a spirit bear, or a Kermode bear as they’re also known, are subspecies of the North American black bear. The rare bears are not albino – instead they have a rare gene variation which causes them to be white or cream in colour.

They are usually found on the Canadian islands of Gribbell, Princess Royal and Roderick, where one in 10 bears fall into the category of this rare species.

Spirit bears are classed as sacred by indigenous Tsimshian people, who have called the spirit bear ‘moskgm’ol’, which means white bear.

The British Columbian government has outlawed the hunting of these glorious creatures, while the hunting of their black counterparts is still allowed.