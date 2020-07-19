Man Catches Creepy Fish With Lips And Human-Like Teeth In Malaysia

Man Catches Creepy Fish With Lips And Human-Like Teeth @raff_nasir/Twitter

If 2020 hadn’t been weird enough, now a guy in Malaysia has caught a fish with lips and human-like teeth.

The strange discovery was made by Twitter user @raff_nasir earlier this month, who shared the pictures online. The post – captioned ‘Her lips are hotter than mine’ – has gone on to be liked and retweeted thousands of times.

While questions were asked whether the pictures had been edited or not, people have been quick to point out they believe it’s a type of fish known as a triggerfish.

According to National Geographic, there are 40 different kinds of triggerfish, the largest being a stone triggerfish that can grow up to an impressive 3.3 feet long and are found in the Eastern Pacific.

Dubbed a ‘bottom dweller’, the odd-looking fish dig out prey, such as crabs and worms, by flapping away debris with their fins and sandblasting them with water squirted from their mouths. They use the tough, weirdly human-like teeth to take on sea urchins.

The World Wildlife Fund suggest the fish was a Blackpatch triggerfish, telling Metro: ‘It’s a well-known species with a wide distribution from the Seyshelles to the Great Barrier Reef, which would include Malaysia.’

People have reacted hilariously to Raff’s picture of the fish, with one person editing it to have eyelashes and long nails.

Referring to the fish’s large lips, someone said Kylie Jenner will be ‘quaking in her boots’. Another person joked the fish should be taken to a dentist just to see the dentist’s reaction to it; now that would make a good video.

I’m not sure about you, but this is the kind of picture that will be appearing in my nightmares for weeks to come.