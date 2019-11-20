SWNS

A pet owner has been sent to prison for repeatedly punching his dog in the head in Victoria Park, Berkshire.

Robert Black, who was filmed cruelly attacking his dog in horrifying footage, was sentenced to 23 weeks in prison after he was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The 51-year-old was also banned from owning animals for 10 years and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge at Reading Magistrates Court.

Distressing CCTV footage shows the moment Black pulled his dog up by the neck and hit the poor animal in the face five times on December 21 of last year.

Warning, distressing content:

Fortunately, the dog wasn’t seriously injured in the incident, but no doubt will have suffered psychological injuries that may make it almost impossible for the dog to trust humans again.

After being caught on film, police swooped into the park to arrest Black under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, and both dogs were taken from his possession.

Investigating officer PC David Burleigh, who is based at Abingdon police station, said:

Black demonstrated significant cruelty to his dog by punching it several times in the face, with no concern for its welfare. This behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable for a pet owner and I am pleased that not only has he received a prison sentence for his actions, but that he has been banned from owning animals for the next 10 years. We take reports such as these seriously and will look to investigate and take action against anyone who carries out this type of offence.

SWNS

Thankfully, both of the dogs have now been rehomed – here’s to hoping their new owners shower them with love and affection after their traumatic experience.

The Animal Welfare Act was introduced in 2006, and meant action could be taken to prevent animals from suffering, whereas under the previous laws, action could only be taken once the animal had suffered unnecessarily.

This means enforcement agencies and RSPCA inspectors can act by advising and educating owners before their pets suffer at their hands.

