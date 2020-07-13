Man Detained In Plymouth After Biting Seagull ‘Who Tried Stealing His McDonald’s’

PA/Shutterstock

Police in Plymouth have detained a man after he was spotted attacking and biting a seagull.

The 26-year-old man, who is believed to have been high on drugs at the time, claimed the bird was attacking him over his McDonald’s meal, prompting him to grab it and bite it.

Officers were in the Raleigh Street area just before 3pm on July 9, when they heard a commotion nearby.



A spokesperson for the police said the man ‘sunk his teeth’ into the seagull before ‘throwing it on the floor’.

‘Officers had seen the incident and immediately went over and detained and took details from him,’ they told Plymouth Live.

‘Around this time, the man volunteered the information that he was under the influence of drugs, and it was decided that he should be taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.’

The spokesperson continued to say the bird was clearly injured from the attack, however it flew off before they were able to check on its welfare.

‘We don’t know what happened to it afterwards,’ they added.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Charles Cross police team wrote:

Yesterday we detained a male who attacked and injured a seagull in the city centre. Love them or loath them, seagulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. The bird flew away before we could check its welfare.

While many people would regard seagulls as a pest – particularly when there’s food around – the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 makes it illegal to take, injure or kill wild birds or interfere with their nest or eggs. The act also states that not being aware of this law does not serve as a defence against it.

Man Detained After Biting Seagull Who Tried Stealing His McDonald's Pexels

Anyone who is caught doing any of the above faces up to six months behind bars or a £5,000 fine.

Police confirmed the incident is still being investigated and is under review. Meanwhile, the team is on the lookout for anyone who might have seen the incident and may be able to offer anymore information.

If anyone does have any information that would help the police with their enquiry, they should contact them on 101 or email [email protected] Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting log number 589 of 9/7/20.