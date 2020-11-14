Man Feeds 20 Hungry Racoons Gathered On His Back Porch James Blackwood - Racoon Whisperer/YouTube

A self-proclaimed ‘Racoon Whisperer’ has gained worldwide attention for providing food to the hungry creatures who visit his back porch.

James Blackwood, from Nova Scotia, Canada, is a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who has been caring for racoons for 25 years.

It was his late wife who originally began the project, but before she passed away she asked James to take care of the racoons, so the former officer honoured her by continuing the legacy.

See a video of James in action below:

James has explained that he lives in a forested area with few neighbours, and footage shared on his YouTube channel shows the racoons flooding his porch as they tuck in to his offerings.

The Racoon Whisperer has said the creatures are ‘not totally dependent’ on him for food, and that they ‘leave in the fall and in the spring seek out new territories to start families.’

Earlier this week he posted a video with at least 20 racoons enjoying a tasty meal, and other posts show him sharing the hobby with visitors who hand out snacks to the hungry animals.

Racoon Whisperer handing out snacks to racoons Racoon Whisperer/YouTube

Racoons are omnivores which eat a wide variety of foods, and James keeps them satisfied by treating them to chicken, hotdogs, green grapes, kibble and bits of dry dog food.

James has taken it upon himself to name some of the racoons who come to visit him, with one regular customer named Woody and another named Sammy. As well as caring for the racoons, James looks after two rescue cats, Connor and Charlotte, who keep him company indoors.