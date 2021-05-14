Man Finds Massive Three Metre Snake Hiding In His Laundry Room In Sydney

Robin Ford/Facebook

A man from Sydney was in for a nasty shock after encountering an enormous three-metre snake hiding out in his laundry room.

Robin Ford, of Hornsby Heights on Sydney’s north shore, clocked the formidable diamond python lurking on the top of his basement door, looking quite at home with its tail dangling about.

Posting a picture of the terrifying yet harmless snake in the Hornsby Height Community Facebook group, Robin revealed the creature had later been safely removed and released back into local bushland.

Robin Ford/Hornsby Heights Community/Facebook

The photo has elicited shudders throughout Facebook, with many people expressing horror at the sight of the sneaky intruder, despite it being known to be quite a ‘shy and nervous’ creature.

One person commented:

Lets just say, that I would donate the house including all furnishings, clothes, spouse and children, and be in a taxi en route to a top floor flat in a 1010 story high rise block.

Another ophidiophobic individual gasped:

Imagine not seeing it, push the door and it lands on you?!? Eeek!! (Beautiful looking snake, but still…!)

However, others have praised the snake as ‘stunning’ and ‘magnificent’, noting that its predatory skills would actually be of great use to the homeowner when it came to keeping mice and ‘nasty spiders’ at bay.

As per the Australian Museum, the diamond python, or to give it its scientific name Morelia spilota spilota, can frequently be found writhing about in large bushland areas and national parks around Sydney. However, these creatures will often go undetected due to being nocturnal and slow-moving.

During the daylight hours, this snake may spend its time basking in trees and, on occasion, up in roofs and rafters, just above the heads of unsuspecting humans. They usually measure in at around two metres, but can grow up to a mighty three metres long.

According to Backyard Buddies, diamond pythons will commonly visit gardens where there are aviaries, chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs, viewing these pets as potential menu items.

Although pythons are fortunately non-venomous to humans, their bite – especially from a larger snake – can be painful, sometimes leading to nerve damage or even going deep enough to hit bone. There have been times where a python’s teeth have broken off during a bite, becoming embedded in their victim.