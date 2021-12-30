Man Finds Peace Photographing Squirrels After Escaping Rwandan Civil War

Niki Colemont

To most people, squirrels are nothing more than fluffy woodland creatures; something to wind up the dog, or even pests. For Niki Colemont, they’re a source of comfort and inspiration.

Niki was just four years old when the civil war began in his home country of Rwanda in 1990; the same year he and his nine-year-old sister were taken to an orphanage for adoption.

The photographer lost his father in the war, which culminated in a genocide in which an estimated 800,000 Rwandans were killed in the space of 100 days between April and June 1994. Having already lost his mother when he was three months old, Niki never really knew his parents.

After being taken to the orphanage, Niki and his sister moved to Belgium, where the young boy had to go to a special school to try and catch up on his education. He didn’t know the language, and had ‘no clue how to make friends’. Speaking to UNILAD, Niki said: ‘I was always alone and scared to talk to someone because everybody was white.’

In 2016, Niki spotted a squirrel in the garden of his girlfriend’s grandmother. After his tumultuous childhood, Niki found comfort in the idea of seeing squirrels frequently return to the same tree, so he bought a squirrel feeder to encourage it to come back.

Two months later, Niki watched the first squirrel figure out how to open the feeder, and he decided he wanted to start documenting the scenes unfolding before him. On his 30th birthday, he bought himself a tele-lens to use on his Nikon D5200 camera, as well as a wildlife hide tent he could use to observe the creatures.

Niki had no formal education in photography, but he found his purchases ‘opened up a new world full of opportunities’, and he started to build a setup for the squirrels, placing food on it each day.

‘My brain was on fire and I started to get ideas—my goal was to get the squirrels into special poses without using Photoshop, thinking about things nobody else had done before,’ Niki said.

His creative ventures continued for three years until 2019, when Niki’s sister passed away, taking what felt like ‘a piece of [Niki’s] past’ with her.

The now-35-year-old described himself as being ‘broken’, admitting he didn’t want to pick up his camera for a long time afterwards. He was ‘knocked down’ by the loss, but found that nature was the thing that would help him ‘get back up’.

Niki said:

Eventually, time by time I found the power again in nature photography. I was still blessed with the squirrels that visited each day. With all the things that have happened in my life, I was still able to enjoy my hobby.

Niki now spends about five hours each day observing the animals in his spare time, while also working a full-time job at an automotive company. There are some days when no photo-worthy moments unfold, but the photographer noted it’s ‘important not to give up and always go back and try to capture that one image you have in mind.’

With the help of food, Niki encourages the squirrels to position themselves on the scenes he sets up, allowing him to capture the images of the creatures using umbrellas, pushing shopping trolleys and fighting dinosaurs. He then uses Lightroom to edit his photos, explaining that in the six years since he began his hobby, he’s had ‘some images and moments [he] will never forget.’

Though Niki has captured hundreds of photos over the years, there is one that stands out as his favourite. It features a squirrel jumping straight towards the camera with a walnut in its mouth, and earned the top spot in Niki’s collection because it’s the ‘most technical shot’ he has ever made.

Check it out below:

Niki was assisted in pursuing his passion by his girlfriend and his parents, who ‘believed in [him] from the start’ and gave him the opportunity to buy the professional Nikon camera gear he uses to capture his photos. Through sharing his images online, Niki has also found support in those who follow his page, with fans convincing him to continue shooting the photos, which he sells online.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, Niki found a lot of people telling him that seeing his pictures ‘made them happy’ and provided ‘hope and joy in uncertain times’. He described this as ‘the best comment you can get as a photographer’, and said of his fans: ‘I’m very happy to have them in my life.’

He describes his journey to where he is now as a ‘real rollercoaster’, but in sharing his photos he hopes to ‘inspire others to go out and enjoy nature as it has so much to offer, especially during unexpected moments, which makes it all the more special experience to be there and enjoy it, with or without the camera.’

You can find more of Niki’s work here.